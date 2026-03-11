I Asked ChatGPT To Name The Snobbiest Towns In Massachusetts

As a Massachusetts resident, I occasionally find some cities to be pretentious.

I was surprised by the responses I received about the snobbiest towns in Massachusetts.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

This is meant to be lighthearted, since many great people live in these cities.

The Most Snobbish Cities in Massachusetts

I included the following text in the ChatGPT prompt:

What do you think are the 10 snobbiest cities in Massachusetts?

Get our free mobile app

Before reviewing the list, it’s important to highlight what was previously mentioned.

Massachusetts has a mix of historic charm, affluent areas, and bustling urban centers, so the idea of "snobbiest" cities can be subjective. Generally, these cities are often associated with wealth, exclusivity, and high-end living

Massachusetts is accurately described as home to many cities with rich histories, but they also face high costs.

Here is a list of the ten most exclusive cities in Massachusetts.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

10. Cohasset

I have to admit—I don’t recall ever visiting Cohasset. Still, it’s definitely on my bucket list now since I’ve heard it’s a beautiful town on the South Shore with a country-club vibe. While I’m not overly worried about high property prices, the idea of a country-club lifestyle sounds appealing to me.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

9. Marblehead

I wouldn't be surprised by this because it describes a coastal town with historic charm, yacht clubs, and old money; it makes perfect sense.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

8. Winchester

Names ending in "er" often indicate a business context. ChatGPT describes it as a small, exclusive suburb with a charming downtown and a high median income.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

7. Cambridge

This was surprising to me; however, pursuing education is a serious matter. At Harvard and MIT, there is a wealth of brilliant minds and a sense of academic elitism.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

6. Lexington

The area is known for its rich history and wealth, boasting a top-tier school system and a sophisticated atmosphere.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

5. Concord

I often drive past the now-closed Concord State Prison, wondering if this is all the town has to offer. It’s known for its literary history and wealthy residents.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

4. Weston

It is regarded as one of the wealthiest towns in Massachusetts, famous for its spacious estates and peaceful exclusivity.

Brookline Getty Images/Canva loading...

3. Brookline

Given its closeness to Boston, reactions may differ depending on how someone perceives the city. It is recognized as a prosperous suburb of Boston, with a vibrant intellectual and cultural scene.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

2. Newton

This caught me by surprise, especially since my relatives live nearby. It describes the neighborhood as a well-educated, affluent suburb of Boston, with historic homes and top schools.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

1. Wellesley

Wellesley, Massachusetts, is known for Wellesley College and is one of the wealthiest towns in the state, featuring top-tier schools and upscale boutiques.

That was a quick overview of Massachusetts. Now, let's turn our attention to New York.