As a Massachusetts resident, I sometimes see certain cities as pretentious.

I was surprised by the responses I got about the snobbiest towns in Massachusetts.

This is all intended to be lighthearted, since many wonderful people live in these cities.

The Snobbiest Cities in Massachusetts

I included the following text in the ChatGPT prompt:

What do you think are the 10 snobbiest cities in Massachusetts?

Before reviewing the list, it’s important to emphasize what was previously mentioned:

Massachusetts has a mix of historic charm, affluent areas, and bustling urban centers, so the idea of "snobbiest" cities can be subjective. Generally, these cities are often associated with wealth, exclusivity, and high-end living

Massachusetts is accurately described as having many cities with rich histories, but they also encounter high costs.

Here is a list of the ten most exclusive cities in Massachusetts.

10. Cohasset

I have to admit—I don’t remember ever visiting Cohasset. Still, it’s definitely on my bucket list now, since I’ve heard it’s a beautiful town on the South Shore with a country-club vibe. While I’m not overly concerned about high property prices, the idea of a country-club lifestyle sounds appealing to me.

9. Marblehead

I wouldn't be surprised by this since it describes a coastal town with historic charm, yacht clubs, and old money; it makes perfect sense.

8. Winchester

Names ending in "er" often suggest a business context. ChatGPT describes it as a small, exclusive suburb with a charming downtown and a high median income.

7. Cambridge

This was surprising to me. However, pursuing education is a serious matter. At Harvard and MIT, there is a wealth of brilliant minds and a sense of academic elitism.

6. Lexington

The area is known for its rich history and wealth, featuring a top-tier school system and a refined atmosphere.

5. Concord

I often drive past the now-closed Concord State Prison, wondering if this is all the town has to offer. It is known for its literary history and wealthy residents.

4. Weston

It is considered one of the wealthiest towns in Massachusetts, known for its large estates and quiet exclusivity.

3. Brookline

Given its closeness to Boston, reactions may differ based on one's view of the city. It is recognized as a wealthy suburb of Boston, with a lively intellectual and cultural community.

2. Newton

This surprised me, especially because my relatives live nearby. It describes the area as a well-educated, wealthy suburb of Boston, with historic homes and top schools.

1. Wellesley

Wellesley, Massachusetts, is renowned for Wellesley College and is one of the wealthiest towns in the state, with top-tier schools and upscale boutiques.

That was a quick overview of Massachusetts. Now, let's shift our focus to New York.