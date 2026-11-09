Here’s What We Know About The Possibility Of Snow In Berkshire County This Week
It's not that time of year again, when we start wondering how much snow we'll get on this day or that day. Or, better yet, we start panicking and forget we live in Berkshire County and are prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.
I will say, in my past 30 years of growing up in Berkshire County, there are a lot of people around here who really have panic attacks when it comes to driving in the snow. Personally, it's never bothered me; as long as you know what you're doing, you can easily survive a snowstorm in the Berkshires. Here's what forecasters are predicting for this week.
Snow Predicted For Berkshire County This Week: What To Expect
Right now we're looking at mostly rain midweek with temperatures in the 50s. But, according to MassLive, the storm's precise path and intensity are still uncertain, and snow is not the most likely scenario right now. Most of Massachusetts is forecast to get rain, though forecasters should have a better sense of the storm and where snow might fall as the week goes on.
As the week winds down, a system may form off the Mid-Atlantic coast and move toward New England Thursday night into Friday. The storm could bring rain, wind gusts of up to 35 mph, and a chance of wet snow at higher elevations, including the Berkshires.
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How Will We Determine Whether The Berkshires Will Get Snow?
The amount of cold air already in place and the storm's eventual path will help determine whether parts of Massachusetts see all rain or a mix of rain and snow.
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