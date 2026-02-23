Property Owners Of North Adams Are Reminded To Shovel Their Sidewalks

Following the recent snowfall in Massachusetts, residents, especially in North Adams, are urged to clear their sidewalks or face fines.

In December, the North Adams Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the City of North Adams is increasing enforcement of snow and ice removal on sidewalks. Property owners who breach the City Ordinance will get a 24-hour notice from the police; if they do not resolve the issue, a violation will be issued.

Who is in charge of clearing the sidewalks?

North Adams Police Chief Mark Bailey explains that property owners will receive a 24-hour notice if their sidewalks are not ADA-compliant. If the issue is not resolved within that time, a violation of city ordinance will be issued.

The City Ordinance Pink Slip

"The person responsible for a building or lot of land bordering a street or public space within the city, where there is a sidewalk curb, or ramp, must remove all snow, ice and sleet from said areas within 24 hours of storm's conclusion, sidewalks must be cleaned either through removal of collected snow or placement of sand or another suitable substrate within twenty-four hours of appearance."

Penalties for failing to clear sidewalks

For a first offense, a warning will be issued; for a second offense, a fine will follow if a warning was previously given. The chief also mentioned that the city would try to help seniors or those unable to shovel. However, this warning mainly targeted "absentee landlords" and businesses that neglect shoveling or push snow into crowded streets, acting as a deterrent before the problem escalates.

