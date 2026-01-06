Winter Weather Advisory For New York, Massachusetts, Berkshire County – What To Expect

The drive home Tuesday night, well into the morning commute, can bring slick conditions. The National Weather Service in Albany, NY, has issued a winter weather advisory for the region from 4 PM Tuesday through 11 AM Wednesday.

What to Expect

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected to develop late this afternoon and cause total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. This will continue through tonight, then taper off with some snow or rain late Wednesday morning.

Areas Affected

This will impact many areas across the region, including Northern Litchfield County in northwestern Connecticut, the Berkshires of western Massachusetts, Southern Vermont, the western and southern Adirondacks, the Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, the eastern Catskills, the Helderbergs, and the Lake George and Saratoga Regions of eastern New York.



How to Prepare for Driving Conditions

The National Weather Service warns residents to slow down and exercise caution while traveling. Be prepared for icy and slippery roads. Reduce your speed and stay careful when driving. If you're going outside, watch your first few steps on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways, as these surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of falling and injury.

