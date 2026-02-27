Massachusetts Residents Are Being Reminded Of The Strict Snow blower Law In Select Cities

It won't be long before the next snowfall arrives in Massachusetts, so many residents are clearing snow from their walkways and driveways.

Did you know that Massachusetts has strict laws about snowblowers? I wasn’t aware of this until recently, and I was quite surprised to learn that residents can be fined for not following certain rules enforced by towns across the state.

Massachusetts Snowblower Restrictions

The U.S. Sun reports that each municipality in the state has set specific hours during which residents must clear snow from their properties. If these hours are not observed, homeowners could be fined $100. In cities like Springfield, residents are only allowed to operate their snowblowers between 5 PM and midnight during a storm.

In Newton, Massachusetts, homeowners may operate snow blowers only from 6 AM to 10 PM. In Cambridge, the use of domestic power tools is not allowed before 7 AM or after 10 PM. Additionally, residents across the state must follow quiet hours from 7 PM to 9 AM.

Massachusetts Snowblower Safety

Residents are advised to use caution when operating snow blowers to clear snow around their homes, especially in areas with heavy snow buildup. For example, in Illinois, a man was injured while using his snow blower after he tried to clear a clog by inserting his hand into the machine. Consequently, he was struck by the moving blades of the blower.

Luckily, he escaped without serious injuries. However, using a snowblower can be more hazardous than many realize. Snowblowers often clog with heavy, wet snow, which forces users to reach inside the machine to clear it.

Officials are advising residents to be careful when using snowblowers.

