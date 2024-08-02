Spirit Halloween Set To Open 5 Locations In Western Massachusetts
It's never too early to start thinking about Halloween season and it looks a former Western Massachusetts store will now be home to a new Spirit Halloween store.
If you're one of those that counts down the days until Halloween after the 4th of July, you're in luck!
According to WWLP22News, the former Dress Barn in Westfield, Massachusetts now has the temporary Spirit Halloween sign hanging out front as employees work to set up the spooky characters, decorations, hundreds of costumes, and accessories.
Here's the following list of locations according to Spirit Halloween opening in Western Massachusetts:
1.
Former Dress Barn on 415 E Main Street, Westfield, Massachusetts
2.
Former Savers on 1287 Liberty Street, Springfield, Massachusetts
3.
Former Sears at the Holyoke Mall on 50 Holyoke Street, 99X2L1, Holyoke, Massachusetts
4.
Former Bed Bath and Beyond on 327 Russell Street, Hadley, Massachusetts
5.
Former Goodwill on 457 Dalton Ave, Pittsfield, Massachusetts
Read More: Is This Considered The Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts?
While no exact dates have been confirmed, we do know these Spirit Halloween retailers are scheduled to open in western Massachusetts sometime in August. In the meantime, Bestproducts.com has made a list of the top trending Halloween costumes in 2024:
- Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Joaquin Phoenix Joker
- ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
- F1 Driver
- Wolverine
- Paul Atreides from ‘Dune: Part Two’
- Deadpool
- Lucy MacLean from ‘Fallout’
- Glinda from ‘Wicked’
- Elphaba from ‘Wicked’
Goodhousekeeping.com also has a list of unique and classic styles for this year’s Halloween costumes:
- Barbie and Ken
- Coastal Cowgirl
- Tetris
- Mario and Luigi
- Tanya from White Lotus
- Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco
- Joel from The Last of Us
- Crayons
- Nepo Baby
- Error 404 Costume
Just an FYI, Halloween falls on a Thursday this year.
