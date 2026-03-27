Black Bears Are Starting To Wake Up In Massachusetts &#8211; Here&#8217;s Where The Population Stays The Most

Black Bears Are Starting To Wake Up In Massachusetts – Here’s Where The Population Stays The Most

Unsplash

Spring is here, and while bears begin to emerge from hibernation, it's a good idea to know where they mostly live when they wake up.

Unsplash
loading...

How Do Black Bears Hibernate?

Bears enter a deep sleep called torpor, commonly known as hibernation, during winter to survive food shortages. In this state, they significantly slow their heart rate, breathing, and metabolic rate, relying on fat reserves. Unlike true hibernators, they can wake up if disturbed. Pregnant females give birth and nurse their cubs in dens. The timing of winter dormancy varies with climate and species, with those in warmer areas experiencing shorter periods of dormancy.

Getty Images
loading...

What Are Black Bears?

Black bears are mostly black, with a brown muzzle and sometimes a white patch on their chest. They have large, well-padded feet and moderately sized, curved claws. Male black bears typically weigh between 130 and 600 pounds, while females usually weigh from 100 to 400 pounds.

Unsplash
loading...

Which areas in Massachusetts are most prone to bear activity?

Massachusetts ranks third in the U.S. for black bear density, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Wildlife website. Since the 1970s, the bear population has steadily increased, with about 4,500 bears living and breeding in areas like the Berkshires, Worcester County, and northern Middlesex County. Notably, the eastern parts of Massachusetts, especially near I-495, are mainly inhabited by young male bears and some breeding females.

Exploring the Black Bear Range in Massachusetts

Mass.gov
loading...

The Black Bear Range includes the habitats in Massachusetts where black bears usually live. These areas are crucial for the species' survival and reproduction, providing bears with necessary food, shelter, and space to move around and grow. Recognizing this range is essential for effective conservation and maintaining healthy black bear populations in their natural environment.

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app

Read More: What Will April Bring Weather-Wise In Berkshire County?

Ryan Pause - TSM/Canva
loading...

Fortunately, the bear caught on the Ringcam didn’t cause any trouble or disturb nearby trash last year.

Residents of Massachusetts should adhere to these safety guidelines:

Remove bird feeders that may attract wildlife to the food. Install appropriate electric fencing to safeguard livestock like chickens and bees. Ensure all loose trash, including dumpsters, is secured to prevent bears from accessing it.

Keeping your pets on a leash is crucial, particularly in areas with bears. A barking dog might provoke a bear to become aggressive if it perceives a threat. For additional helpful tips, visit this page. If you have questions or worries about black bears, contact your nearest MassWildlife office for help.

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts

Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) 

Gallery Credit: Mass.gov

7 Meats Illegal To BBQ In Massachusetts

Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause, Chowhound

Filed Under: Massachusetts, black bears, season
Categories: Articles, News, Local News

More From WSBS 860AM