Black Bears Are Starting To Wake Up In Massachusetts – Here’s Where The Population Stays The Most

Spring is here, and while bears begin to emerge from hibernation, it's a good idea to know where they mostly live when they wake up.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

How Do Black Bears Hibernate?

Bears enter a deep sleep called torpor, commonly known as hibernation, during winter to survive food shortages. In this state, they significantly slow their heart rate, breathing, and metabolic rate, relying on fat reserves. Unlike true hibernators, they can wake up if disturbed. Pregnant females give birth and nurse their cubs in dens. The timing of winter dormancy varies with climate and species, with those in warmer areas experiencing shorter periods of dormancy.

Wild American Black Bear Cub in Ontario, Canada. Getty Images loading...

What Are Black Bears?

Black bears are mostly black, with a brown muzzle and sometimes a white patch on their chest. They have large, well-padded feet and moderately sized, curved claws. Male black bears typically weigh between 130 and 600 pounds, while females usually weigh from 100 to 400 pounds.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Which areas in Massachusetts are most prone to bear activity?

Massachusetts ranks third in the U.S. for black bear density, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Wildlife website. Since the 1970s, the bear population has steadily increased, with about 4,500 bears living and breeding in areas like the Berkshires, Worcester County, and northern Middlesex County. Notably, the eastern parts of Massachusetts, especially near I-495, are mainly inhabited by young male bears and some breeding females.

Exploring the Black Bear Range in Massachusetts

Mass.gov Mass.gov loading...

The Black Bear Range includes the habitats in Massachusetts where black bears usually live. These areas are crucial for the species' survival and reproduction, providing bears with necessary food, shelter, and space to move around and grow. Recognizing this range is essential for effective conservation and maintaining healthy black bear populations in their natural environment.

Get our free mobile app

Ryan Pause - TSM/Canva Ryan Pause - TSM/Canva loading...

Fortunately, the bear caught on the Ringcam didn’t cause any trouble or disturb nearby trash last year.

Residents of Massachusetts should adhere to these safety guidelines:

Remove bird feeders that may attract wildlife to the food. Install appropriate electric fencing to safeguard livestock like chickens and bees. Ensure all loose trash, including dumpsters, is secured to prevent bears from accessing it.

Keeping your pets on a leash is crucial, particularly in areas with bears. A barking dog might provoke a bear to become aggressive if it perceives a threat. For additional helpful tips, visit this page. If you have questions or worries about black bears, contact your nearest MassWildlife office for help.

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) Gallery Credit: Mass.gov