Being told what we can and can't do every day is a common reality, whether in person or through media. So, why not keep going today?

Think carefully before throwing items away this spring

Believe it or not, improper disposal of numerous items can actually damage the environment.

Massachusetts enforces a "waste ban," as stated by Mass.gov, that prohibits the disposal and transfer of certain toxic and recyclable materials. These waste bans aim to promote reuse and recycling, conserve disposal capacity, and reduce environmental harm from waste containing toxic substances.

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I honestly never knew that batteries shouldn't go in the trash

Most household alkaline batteries, such as AAA, AA, C, D, and 9-volt, can be safely thrown away in the trash because they don't pose fire or toxicity hazards. While many batteries need special disposal due to fire risks or toxic chemicals, alkaline batteries are generally safe. The Massachusetts DEP offers a battery identification guide to help identify and properly handle batteries. Additionally, the Recycle Smart MA Recyclopedia provides information on battery recycling options.

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Being Big on Recycling, Some Items You Can't Just Throw Away

I wouldn't be surprised if people just bury items in their yard to avoid the hassle. Totally understandable.

We revised some items that require recycling, with a few exceptions:

17 Items Illegal To Throw Away In Massachusetts Materials Banned from Disposal (by 310 CMR 19.017) Gallery Credit: Mass.gov