Skunks Are Coming Out Of Hibernation In Western Massachusetts

On Tuesday, Western Massachusetts enjoyed its first spring-like day, with temperatures in the Berkshires hitting record highs. That same day, I started noticing the familiar, unpleasant smell of skunk spray while commuting.

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Where Skunks Linger in Massachusetts

Skunks are widespread and resemble domestic cats in size, weighing between 6 and 14 pounds. They typically have a black fur coat with white stripes along their neck that split into two on their backs. Each skunk's white stripe pattern is unique, much like a human fingerprint. In Massachusetts, the striped skunk is a common mammal found throughout the state, except on the Elizabeth Islands and Nantucket.

The breeding season typically happens between February and March, and then again from late April to early June. During this time, the female skunk digs a den and gives birth to between two and ten young. Striped skunks are generally gentle animals that can be near humans without aggression. A key feature is their ability to spray a musk stream as far as 10 feet from their paired anal glands.

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How to Prevent Problems With Skunks

Skunks tend to become active when nighttime temperatures exceed 30 degrees, as they look for food and move around. They can thrive in suburban and urban environments, so to prevent attracting them and avoid issues, practice these simple steps:

Remain Calm : Should you encounter a skunk, speak softly and move away to give it room to leave. Once you back away, the skunk will no longer feel threatened and will move off. If it doesn’t, try clapping your hands and making some noise from a safe distance.

: Should you encounter a skunk, speak softly and move away to give it room to leave. Once you back away, the skunk will no longer feel threatened and will move off. If it doesn’t, try clapping your hands and making some noise from a safe distance. Secure Your Garbage : Skunks will raid open trash materials and compost piles. Secure your garbage in tough plastic containers with tight-fitting lids and keep them in secure buildings when possible. Take out trash on the morning pick-up, not the previous night. Keep compost piles in containers designed to contain but vent the material.

: Skunks will raid open trash materials and compost piles. Secure your garbage in tough plastic containers with tight-fitting lids and keep them in secure buildings when possible. Take out trash on the morning pick-up, not the previous night. Keep compost piles in containers designed to contain but vent the material. Keep Bird Feeder Areas Clean : Use feeders designed to keep seeds off the ground, as the seeds can attract skunks. Remove bird feeders if skunks are seen regularly around your yard.

: Use feeders designed to keep seeds off the ground, as the seeds can attract skunks. Remove bird feeders if skunks are seen regularly around your yard. Pet Owners: To help prevent your pet from being sprayed, turn on a floodlight and check your yard for skunks before letting your dog out at night. Additionally, feed pets indoors. Outdoor feeding attracts skunks and other wild animals.

Here's a List of All the Snakes Native to Massachusetts (Two Can Kill You) Did you know that there's a species of rattlesnake found in the Bay State? Or that two of our local venomous serpents can be deadly to humans — but despite what your parents told you, the water moccasin isn't one of them? (They don't even live in Massachusetts.) Love them or hate them, these slithery little suckers are everywhere. Here's what snakes you're most likely to find in your backyard. Gallery Credit: Kate Robinson