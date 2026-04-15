It's spring in Massachusetts, and many, including me, are starting to use fans because the weather has been so mild.

We can expect mild temperatures as we head into summer, so we need to adjust our lifestyle accordingly. This is especially important for those of us, like me, who still use a fan at night.

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A recent study examined the impact of using a fan at night, particularly for individuals without air conditioning, and found notable drawbacks.

We love spring in Massachusetts so much, and since it is as short as summer, we want to feel our best to make the most of it.

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Keeping your fan on all night while you sleep may not be advisable

I’m the type of person who needs fresh air while I sleep, so I usually keep a window open 90% of the time, regardless of the weather. However, on warmer nights, I run a fan all night. Recently, I've learned that this might not be the best idea.

According to sleep experts, many online warnings suggest that this can have a significant impact on your health.

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The Risks of Keeping Your Fan On All Night

Running a fan all night, whether it's a box fan or a ceiling fan, can pose health risks. I was previously unaware of this, but I'm grateful to have learned it.

Sleep experts explain what happens when you leave your fan running all night. Here’s what they say:

It can trigger allergies and asthma symptoms. It can trigger allergies and asthma symptoms. Your body can become too cool while you're sleeping. Your body can become too cool while you're sleeping. It can lead to persistent nighttime coughing. It can lead to sore muscles, including stiffness in the neck.

Read More: Understanding Tick Populations In Massachusetts Summers

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When Not to Run Your Fan

If you've been leaving the fan on all night, consider turning it off for better comfort during the summer in the Bay State.

5 Expert Tips to Help You Sleep Better Each Night If you're having a hard time getting good sleep at night, here are 5 tips from experts to help you get restful sleep. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins