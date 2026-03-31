Caution: Spring Brings Swarm Season For Termites In Massachusetts

As spring approaches and temperatures rise, homeowners in Massachusetts are advised that termites are beginning to swarm.

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What Are Termites and Where Do They Live?

Termites feed on wood throughout the year, but spring is the best time to detect them, as colonies reproduce and release winged swarmers. This period is critical for homeowners to check for signs of an infestation and avoid costly repairs that often aren’t covered by insurance.

Natasha Wright, an expert in insects at Braman Termite & Pest Elimination, mentioned that even though termites can now be seen more easily, they are still causing damage.“So the stage that’s eating the wood, the destructive stage, is eating year-round, and we don’t see it, and for those colonies to reproduce and make new colonies, they send out these winged swarmers, and spring is swarm season."

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How Much Damage Can Termites Do?

The annual expense of repairing termite damage nationwide totals in the billions. Even with these substantial repair costs, most homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover damage caused by termites.

Termites can tunnel through various materials to reach wooden structures in a house. Because their activity often goes unnoticed, the extent of damage can become significant before the homeowner becomes aware of an issue.

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Signs of Termite Infestation

Wright noted certain clear indicators of an infestation, including the rapid emergence of flying insects or strange mud constructions.“Well, if you find a bunch of winged things, or it happens for just a day, and then they disappear, that’s a pretty good indication that you have termites. If you have mud tunnels in a place like a basement or along the foundation of your home, or if you’re seeing soil in places where soil doesn’t belong.”

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What Should Homeowners Do If They Suspect Infestation?

If a homeowner suspects an infestation, they should collect insect samples or photographs to present to a pest control professional for diagnosis and guidance. Experts stress the importance of prompt action, since the insects could have been damaging the home's wood for quite some time.

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