What Do You Think April Will Bring Weather-Wise In Berkshire County?

The weather in the Berkshires is calm today, with conditions typical for late March from Saturday to Monday. After that, there’s expected to be an extended period of rain in the middle of the week, reminiscent of April showers, accompanied by spring-like daytime temperatures.

Friday’s abrupt drop in temperature, after almost hitting 68 the previous day, serves as a reminder that the transition to warmer weather can be unpredictable, particularly in New England.

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Here's What to Expect Heading Into the Weekend and Next Week

An exceptionally chilly early spring weekend is expected, particularly on Saturday, before temperatures warm up on Sunday and return to typical levels, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.

During what appears to be a week of sporadic rain, there may be some heavier showers at times. However, as of Wednesday, forecast confidence remains uncertain because a boundary between cold and warm air will be nearby, and its precise location is hard to predict this far ahead.

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The Latest 7-Day Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly, high around 30, slight chance of an isolated snow shower in the afternoon, overnight low near 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, mid-40s; mostly cloudy at night, predawn low near freezing.

Monday: Mostly sunny, near 55, mostly cloudy at night, upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain, high around 55. Rain likely at night, low in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Rain likely, near 65, nighttime low around 45.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of more rain, low 60s, dropping to near 30 overnight.

Friday: Low clouds, rain, cooler, high in the mid-40s, low in the mid-30s.

Saturday (April 4): Overcast, near 50.

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