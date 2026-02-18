The Spruces In Williamstown Will Always Be Remembered: Now A Community Park

Last summer, I thought, why not take a nice walk outside? I started thinking about the best places to walk, as I always try to explore new areas.

I remembered that there is a Community Park just down the street from my house, and everyone seems to be raving about it. You would never guess that this park was once the site of one of the state's best retirement villages.

The Spruces History

The Spruces, located at 60 Main Street in Williamstown, Massachusetts, was established in 1954 by Al Bachand, a wealthy individual who envisioned a better way of life, especially for older adults. The facility included a recreation hall where residents could gather for parties, enjoy coffee, or play shuffleboard.

Spruces Fountains

In 1960, he built a spectacular attraction called The Whispering Fountains, which featured stunning displays of 220 underwater colors synchronized with music. Sadly, the fountains were later dismantled due to traffic congestion on Route 2. Visitors from all over traveled to see the region's largest fountain display, parking nearby to enjoy the spectacle.

The Unthinkable Happened

On August 28, 2011, Hurricane Irene hit the area, causing the nearby Hoosic River to overflow and flood the entire park. As a result, the town of Williamstown declared all 226 homes uninhabitable due to extensive damage. Over time, some of these homes were reoccupied, but many had to be permanently abandoned.

Saying Goodbye

By 2016, the remaining 66 homes in the mobile home park had to be vacated. Morgan Management, the landowner and operator of the mobile home sites, could no longer keep the park running due to its low occupancy rate.

The lion statues that Mr. Bachand acquired in 1965 are the only ones remaining at the main entrance, symbolizing one of the country's most beautiful retirement parks.

The Spruces Today

The Spruces Community Park is a spacious walking area that connects to the Mohican Recreational Path, as noted by Berkshires Outside. When visitors arrive at the park, they'll find an extensive network of flat gravel paths that wind through the meadows. These paths offer plenty of opportunities for wildlife watching, with songbirds and insects commonly seen during spring and summer.

The trailer park might be gone now, but many residents still treasure their memories of living there.

