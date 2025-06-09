This Abandoned Neighborhood In Massachusetts Is Now A Beautiful Community Park

With the recent beautiful weather in Massachusetts, I thought, why not get outside for a nice walk? I started considering the best places to stroll, as I always try to explore new areas.

I recalled that there's a Community Park just down the street from my home, about which everyone seems to be raving. You would never have guessed that this park was once the site of one of the state's finest retirement villages.

The Spruces History

The Spruces, situated at 60 Main St. in Williamstown, Massachusetts, was opened in 1954 by Al Bachand, a wealthy individual who envisioned a new and improved way of living, especially for older adults. The facility featured a recreation hall where residents could gather for parties, enjoy coffee together, or play shuffleboard.

In 1960, he created a magnificent attraction known as The Whispering Fountains, which featured stunning displays of 220 underwater colors accompanied by music. Unfortunately, the fountains were dismantled later on due to traffic congestion on Route 2. People from all over would travel to witness the largest fountain display in the region and park nearby to enjoy the spectacle.

The Unthinkable Happened

On August 28, 2011, Hurricane Irene struck the area, leading to the overflow of the nearby Hoosic River and flooding the entire park. As a result, the town of Williamstown declared all 226 homes uninhabitable due to the extensive damage. Over time, some of these homes were reoccupied, but many had to be permanently vacated.

By 2016, the remaining 66 homes in the mobile home park needed to be vacated. Morgan Management, which owned the land and rented out sites to the mobile home residents, could no longer sustain the park with such a low level of occupancy.

Only the lion statues acquired by Mr. Bachand in 1965 remain at the main entrance, serving as a reminder of one of the most beautiful retirement parks in the country.

The Spruces Community Park is a spacious walking area that connects to the Mohican Recreational Path, according to Berkshires Outside. When visitors arrive at the park, they will discover a wide network of flat gravel paths. These paths wind through the park's meadows, offering numerous opportunities to observe wildlife. For instance, songbirds and insects are commonly spotted throughout the park during the spring and summer.

The trailer park may be gone, but the memories still remain for many residents who had the privilege to live here.

