The Best Place To Go For A Walk Is In This Beautiful Massachusetts State Park
With summer weather still present in Massachusetts, I thought, why not take a nice walk outside? I began to consider the best places to walk, as I always try to explore new areas.
I remembered that there is a Community Park just down the street from my home, and everyone seems to be raving about it. You would never guess that this park was once the site of one of the state's finest retirement villages.
The Spruces History
The Spruces, located at 60 Main Street in Williamstown, Massachusetts, was established in 1954 by Al Bachand, a wealthy individual who envisioned a better way of life, particularly for older adults. The facility included a recreation hall where residents could come together for parties, enjoy coffee, or play shuffleboard.
In 1960, he created a magnificent attraction called The Whispering Fountains, which showcased stunning displays of 220 underwater colors set to music. Unfortunately, the fountains were dismantled later due to traffic congestion on Route 2. Visitors from all over would travel to see the largest fountain display in the region, parking nearby to enjoy the spectacle.
The Unthinkable Happened
On August 28, 2011, Hurricane Irene impacted the area, causing the nearby Hoosic River to overflow and flood the entire park. Consequently, the town of Williamstown declared all 226 homes uninhabitable due to extensive damage. Over time, some of these homes were reoccupied, but many had to be permanently abandoned.
By 2016, the remaining 66 homes in the mobile home park needed to be vacated. Morgan Management, the owner of the land and the operator of the mobile home sites, could no longer sustain the park due to its low occupancy rate.
Only the lion statues acquired by Mr. Bachand in 1965 remain at the main entrance, serving as a reminder of one of the most beautiful retirement parks in the country.
The Spruces Community Park is a spacious walking area that connects to the Mohican Recreational Path, as noted by Berkshires Outside. Upon arriving at the park, visitors will find an extensive network of flat gravel paths that wind through the meadows. These paths provide numerous opportunities for wildlife observation, with songbirds and insects commonly spotted throughout the spring and summer.
The trailer park may no longer exist, but many residents still cherish their memories of living here.
LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
8 Tips for Navigating Retirement
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire
Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5