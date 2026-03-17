Experts Name St. Patrick’s Day The ‘Deadliest Day’ For Drivers In Massachusetts
Massachusetts safety professionals are recommending that drivers arrange for sober transportation today in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.
A state crash data report indicates that from 2021 to 2025, there were more than 3,100 accidents during the holiday period. These crashes caused 11 fatalities and over 700 injuries, with more than 100 involving drivers under the influence.
The Worst Time To Be On The Road
Mark Schieldrop, the chief spokesperson for AAA Northeast, stated that while fewer vehicles are on the roads late at night, the danger to travelers still remains significant. "Nighttime tends to be more dangerous," he explained. "Even with less traffic, increased impairment levels contribute to a higher risk."
The Effects of Drunk Driving
Alcohol consumption greatly affects a driver’s cognitive and physical abilities even at low levels. Schieldrop highlighted that impairment immediately creates hazards for everyone on the road. “Whenever you have alcohol in your system, your reaction time is dramatically affected,” Schieldrop said. “Your ability to keep control of the vehicle, your ability to stay in your lane, and how quickly you respond to things happening on the roadway.”
Penalties for Drunk Driving in Massachusetts
In Massachusetts, driving while drunk or under the influence can lead to serious legal and financial consequences. Being convicted of Operating Under the Influence (OUI) may result in jail time and license suspension. Fines for these offenses can be as high as $5,000.
Safer Transportation Alternatives
Safety professionals recommend planning a safe way to get home before drinking alcohol at any celebration. Reliable options include designating a sober driver, calling a taxi or rideshare, or using public transportation. Alternatively, staying overnight at the event location can eliminate the need to drive. This is also the best way to save fuel, as we previously discussed:
Read More: These Are 7 Ways For Residents To Save On Gas In Massachusetts
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Gallery Credit: Jess