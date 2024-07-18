Starbucks ‘Closing’ Several Locations In Massachusetts

Imagine getting up for school, work, or whatever your appointment a little bit early only to find out your favorite Starbucks has closed.

That's exactly what happened at the location of 555 Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield. The sign has been removed, and the drive-thru is blocked off.

For those that love their daily dose of Starbucks, there's no need to worry.

Closures like the one in Pittsfield are only temporary as according to their website, the Siren System which is part of the chain's Starbucks Reinvention plan, aims to improve the experience for partners and staff by responding to changing needs and increasing demands.

The siren system features a custom ice dispenser, milk-dispensing system, and new, faster blenders all located within reach of a barista, reducing bending and heavy lifting which will enhance production to provide a smoother experience for baristas and customers.

This new system will also reduce the time it takes to make your favorite frappuccino beverage and a grande pink drink and will also batch-cook delicious breakfast sandwiches to reduce wait times for customers in an effort to decrease drive-thru and customer wait times.

"As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate our store portfolio using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers. Over the past few years, the number of cold beverages ordered has surpassed the number of hot drinks year-round. And, two in three drinks ordered have requested customizations such as extra espresso shots and flavorings." - Starbucks Spokesperson

Preparation of wait time for coffee will also be cut down since this newest technology includes the Clover Vertica coffee machine, and can serve freshly ground and brewed cups of coffee in under 30 seconds without the need for paper filters.

In addition to its Cold-Pressed Technology, which is a "patented method of extracting coffee with low-pressure immersion, without even heating water," can make a cup of Joe in a matter of seconds not minutes.

