New Starbucks Location Planned For North Adams, Massachusetts Now “On Hold” – Here’s Why

Last year, the Colvest Group of Springfield received approval to construct three buildings on the corner of Union and Eagle streets, which was once the site of the former St. Francis Church in North Adams, Massachusetts. The project will include four to six retail spaces, two drive-throughs, and parking for up to 57 vehicles. Colvest purchased the property in 2018.

North Adams residents will have to wait longer for a frappuccino before construction can begin. Here’s why.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey made a statement during the City Council Meeting on

Tuesday:

"We are told, verbally, that the Starbucks project has been put on hold because they have new leadership, and the leadership is looking at all their existing stores before they continue with any new builds. We hope to meet with Colvest in the next couple of weeks, I would say, the next three weeks, to discuss what their plans are."

The commercial real estate group has invested over $1 million in improvements, including leveling the corner, constructing a large retaining wall beneath Colegrove Park Elementary School, installing sidewalks and curb cuts, and upgrading sewer and water infrastructure.

The delay can be attributed in part to the recent appointment of Starbucks’ new CEO, Brian Niccol, who joined the company last year. He has been focused on turning the company around amidst declining sales and stock prices. One of his initiatives includes a redesign of the coffee shops, which was launched in May.

Other food retailers have also been proposed for the site, according to Niccol, who is the head of Chipotle. Mayor Macksey noted that no new detailed information is available at this time, but assured the public that it is only a "delay" and not a "cancellation."

