This week we've been learning about many changes coming to Starbucks which will affect Massachusetts locations. This will include slashing 30% of its menu and laying off over 1,100 employees in the workforce.

According to USA TODAY, new CEO Brian Niccol of the Seattle based chain is making an effort to boost sales and make customers high priority. This comes after they reversed their open door policy.

Beginning after March 4th of 2025, drinks that are deemed "less popular" like Frappuccino blended beverages, will be removed from the menu.

"We’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence. This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company," - Starbucks

Starbucks spokesperson Erin Stan gave the full list of items being removed:

Aside from the menu being reduced, over 1,100 employees will be out of a job as CEO Brian Niccol focuses on the company's turnaround plan.

According to Yahoo, a memo was sent out to its employees affected by the lay-offs which for them will include a "comprehensive severance package," meaning current pay and benefits will be made out until at least May 2nd. Employees will also be eligible for severance based on how long they've worked with the company, six months of healthcare coverage through COBRA assistance, and one-on-one career coaching.

Starbucks employed around 361,000 workers globally and 211,000 in the US as of September of last year. A majority of staff who are considered in-store employees will not be impacted by the layoffs. The layoffs will mainly affect those in Starbucks' 16,000 corporate positions. Employees that include working in roasting, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution operations, which are also considered to be corporate positions, will not be affected at all.

