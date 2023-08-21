Still Time To Visit This MA. Top 10 Nudist Campground In America!

For those that already know me, I am a bigger camper myself along with my other half. But never in a million years did I ever think nude and camping go together. But apparently it is actually a thing! And what if I told you this campground has been around for 70 years? Wow!

If you head East out onto The Cape, you'll find a campground known as 'Sandy Terraces Associates' located at 570 Wakeby Road, in Marstons Mills, Massachusetts. This Campground even made The Top 10 Nudist RV Parks in America according to campingcomfortably.com!

If that doesn't make you feel convinced, check out these actual Google Reviews!

If you feel as though being nude is out of your comfort zone, again everything is optional and not required. After all, they do have a boat load of family events that happen throughout the summer. Activities include music & games at the pool, karaoke sing-alongs at the pavilion, bocce, cornhole, tennis, volleyball, Texas Hold 'um poker, yoga, entice members and visitors can kick back relax and enjoy the special wonderment of Sandy Terraces on Cape Cod according to their website sandyterraces.com.

This Campground is certainly worth checking out in my opinion. Although I don't know if I would go as far as taking my clothes off in front of strangers while swimming in an open pool where everyone can see. But as mentioned, clothing is not required at this facility so it's all about individual choice. Maybe if they're not fully booked, Labor Day weekend trip possibly?

