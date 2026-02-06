The Rumors Of What’s Going On In The North Adams Walmart Are True

As a regular shopper at the North Adams Walmart, I've always been curious about what’s happening behind the scenes with the former Dunkin' space now occupied by another tenant. When the Supercenter opened in 2012, I initially wasn't very interested in Dunkin', but after I started loving their coffee, I couldn't go back.

Since the in-store Dunkin' closed, it's been time to decide what will replace it in the sitting area. After all, it's an ideal spot for people who want to relax and shop at the same time.

What is the best way to utilize the space that was previously the Dunkin' food court inside the North Adams Walmart?

We recently ran a poll on our Facebook page, which received very positive feedback. Many participants mentioned favorites such as KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Cinnabon, and Mrs. Fields Cookies.

Although many of these ideas are excellent, someone might question what will actually open inside the North Adams Walmart.

Subway to Open in the Former Dunkin' Food Court at North Adams Walmart

Since the Pittsfield Walmart has a Subway in its food court, there are rumors that the North Adams Walmart might also introduce one. Recently, I noticed a new Subway sign and a restaurant being constructed inside. While the opening date hasn't been confirmed yet, it’s clear that preparations are underway.

Do you believe Subway will succeed at the North Adams Walmart?

I believe Subway will succeed in many ways, benefiting both shoppers and employees during their well-deserved breaks.

Do you believe Subway inside Walmart is the best? Share your thoughts on our station app.

