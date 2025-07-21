The Use Of Vehicles Is Prohibited In These Areas Of Massachusetts

Massachusetts has specific laws regarding the use of ATVs, dirt bikes, and lawnmowers on roads and sidewalks.

It's summer in Massachusetts, and many people are enjoying outdoor activities. However, transportation may pose a challenge.

It's a good opportunity to review vehicle laws, not just for cars and trucks, but for all types of vehicles.

August is approaching quickly, and you may be out enjoying the neighborhood. However, to avoid the risk of arrest, it is important to stay off the roads if you are driving or riding any of the following items.

Massachusetts State Law Regarding Specific Vehicles

In Massachusetts, there is a specific list of motorized vehicles that are prohibited from being operated on public roadways. According to the law, "Any motor vehicle designed or modified for use on unimproved terrain for recreation or pleasure is not allowed on public roadways." If you are caught using such a vehicle, you could face fines or even arrest.

Here are three examples:

ATVs

Dirt Bikes

Lawnmowers

Numerous issues have arisen with off-road dirt bikes and ATVs operating on city streets across Massachusetts. Various regions and counties are attempting to enforce existing laws that prohibit them from being on the roads.

Stay safe and enjoy a fun summer!

