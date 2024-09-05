In new recent trend, it's a proven fact that people are moving out the Northeast to settle in the South for lower taxes, lower living costs, warmer weather, and better job opportunities. But this one Massachusetts city which made top 15 fastest-growing cities in the country seems to be the go-to city to move to in the Baystate. As of a matter of fact, it was the only Northeast city to top the list!

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org loading...

What is the fastest growing city in Massachusetts?

What you're looking at is the city of Medford, Massachusetts. Located 6.7 miles northwest of downtown Boston on the Mystic River in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. Also home to Tufts University and has a campus along the Medford and Somerville Border.

Get our free mobile app

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org loading...

In 2020, U.S. Census, Medford's population was 59,659. But up until 2022, Medford’s population grew by nearly 10% 60,000 people to about 65,000 according to Census data, between 2010 and 2020, the city’s population increased by 6%, from about 56,000 people to about 60,000.

We're talking a far greater population increase than in the previous decade because according to Census data, between 2010 and 2020, the city’s population only increased by 6%, from about 56,000 people to about 60,000. It may not seem like a big difference, but it made Massachusetts the Massachusetts is the fifth-most moved-from state in the country according to Forbes.

Picasa/en.wikipedia.org Picasa/en.wikipedia.org loading...

Timothy Tremonte, a realtor in Medford says the city offers a large variety of home types, which allows Medford to be a good option for a wide swath of people.

“Medford has a great community feel to it, and a type of home for everyone,” he said. “South and East Medford offer slightly more affordable homes, both single-family and multi-occupancy, while West and North are primarily higher-end single-family homes with tree-lined streets that make you forget you live in the city.” - Timothy Tremonte

Even though Massachusetts has experienced an overall decrease in population the last several years the state has a strong economy, with many flourishing industries such as biotech, healthcare, and finance.

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps

These 11 Massachusetts Towns Seem Fake...But Are They Really? Gallery Credit: Unsplash