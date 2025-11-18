Shopping should be a pleasant experience, but some say retail stores like Target are going too far.

Last week, Target customers in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, and across the nation were informed that they will soon see more smiling faces and may even exchange pleasantries with employees due to a new staff policy implemented by the retailer.

What is the new '10-4' policy at Target?

The new "10-4" policy requires employees to follow specific guidelines when interacting with customers. If employees are within 10 feet of customers, they should smile, make eye contact, wave, and use friendly, approachable body language. When employees are within 4 feet of customers, they must personally greet them, smile, and initiate a warm, helpful interaction.

Reasons Why Many People Are Unhappy with Target's New '10-4' Policy

Employees are expressing their concerns about the new policy online. “If I were a shopper, I would find that creepy,” one supposed Target worker wrote on Reddit.

Customers are unhappy with the change as well.

“As a customer, I prefer not to be disturbed while shopping,” one individual noted.

Some are commenting on the absurdity of requiring customer service employees to be friendly to customers. I thought that was part of the job.'

“We know when our guests are greeted, feel welcomed and get the help they need that translates to guest love and loyalty,” - Adrienne Costanzo, Target’s executive vice president and chief stores officer

