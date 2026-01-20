Tax Season 2026 Could Bring Bigger Refunds For Eligible Massachusetts Residents

The IRS has declared January 26th, 2026, as the official start of tax season. Most of us have likely already received our W-2 forms. If you haven't gotten yours yet, it's probably in transit.

Thanks to a new law, many eligible taxpayers could receive a larger refund than last year.

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"

A small group of taxpayers will see changes this year because of the "One, Big, Beautiful Act," which alters how certain deductions are claimed. As reported by WWLP, individuals aged 65 and older may qualify for an extra $6,000 deduction beyond the standard deduction. Eligible workers may also deduct qualified tips earned in 2025, and individuals may deduct overtime pay that exceeds their regular pay rate.

“Tax changes are going to have a significant effect on your tax outcome. Most people should see either a reduction in their liability or an increase in their refund. And the refund is going to be quite a bit larger than it has been in the past.” - Ray Maagero, a tax expert with Liberty Tax

The IRS Free File Program

Additionally, taxpayers eligible for the IRS Free File Program can now file their federal tax returns. To qualify, their 2025 adjusted gross income must be $89,000 or less. It is also advised that taxpayers verify their eligibility carefully or consult a tax adviser before submitting their returns this season.

The Tax Withholding Estimator has not yet been updated to include some provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

