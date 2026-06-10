If you've lived in Northern Berkshire County long enough, you're probably familiar with Siblings Colleen and Sean Taylor. They've operated Freight Yard Pub for more than 3 decades and later opened additional eateries, including Trail House Kitchen & Bar on State Road and Craft Food Barn on Curran Highway.

They are once again expanding their restaurant expertise into the former TD Bank building, now known as "Main & Mill," at 90 Main Street in North Adams. Ginko on Main Street LLC purchased the building in 2021, after the bank closed earlier that year. Three years ago, the property was envisioned as a restaurant, retail space, a park, and a rooftop bar.

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New Restaurant: What to Expect

While the building has hosted some pop-up eateries over the past couple of years, it is now under construction for the new restaurant. Iberkshires.com reports that the eatery will have around 60 seats inside, including four bar stools and a high "common table" with about 10 seats, and 12 seats outside. The bar area will be where the tellers were on the left side as you walk in.

Colleen Taylor stated that while it may not be a "very big restaurant," it will be around the same size as Trail House minus the patio. But it will have the same amount of seating. It will, however, have some outdoor seating and be "restaurant-focused," serving wine, some cocktails, and beer. The licensing commission authorized alcohol sales daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"We have been operating restaurants in North Adams for 34 years, I like to picture myself as a rule abider." - Colleen Taylor

What's a rule abider?

All of her bartenders and waitstaff have completed TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) training, and the alcohol storage will be secured with locks, accessible only from the bar.

Read More: What To Know About Parking Near Mailboxes In Massachusetts

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Restaurant Hours Of Operation

The restaurant will operate daily, offering lunch and dinner, and will open early in the mornings for coffee.

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