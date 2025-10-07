I remember saying, "I can't wait to get my license so I can drive my grandmother in a convertible." Although I had the opportunity to drive her around before she passed away, it wasn't in a convertible. However, that's okay; we still created wonderful memories together.

The excitement of driving, particularly among teenagers, appears to be waning compared to what it was in the past. I am proud of my teenage niece for finally obtaining her learner's permit after some time. However, many other teenagers are now choosing to delay getting their driver's licenses more than ever before. Here are some reasons for this trend.

WCVB5 Boston reported on a 2020 study conducted by Dr. Federico Vaca, a professor and the executive vice chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of California, Irvine Medical School. The study found that nearly 40% of teens are delaying getting their driver’s licenses by one to two years, while 30% are postponing it for more than two years.

A 2017 study highlighted a significant trend that had been observed over the past 20 years. Between 2006 and 2015, the percentage of high school seniors with a driver's license decreased from 81% to 72%. Many experts are concerned that postponing the attainment of a driver's license may negatively affect a teenager's overall safety and hinder their development of independence.

Why Are Teens Delaying Getting Their Driver's Licenses More Than Ever?

Today's teenagers often balance their college aspirations with time spent on social media. Additionally, various apps have made multiple transportation options available to them.

Should You Encourage Your Teen to Get Their Driver's License?

Experts recommend that families assess their child's emotional maturity and development by considering these questions: Is the child responsible enough to drive? Are they ready to handle the responsibilities that come with driving? Ultimately, public transportation might be a safer alternative for getting around, especially if you believe your teenager is not yet ready to drive.

