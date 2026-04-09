On Wednesday, the Massachusetts House approved a measure that they claim is the strictest social media ban for teenagers in the nation.

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Massachusetts Bill Aims To Reduce Negative Impact On Mental Health

This bill aims to lessen the adverse effects that social media has been shown to have on teenagers’ mental health, according to WWLP. The proposal would prohibit children under 14 from accessing social media and mandate that companies secure parental permission for users aged 14 and 15. Teenagers who are 16 could use social media independently, but parents would have rights to access any information their children submit to these platforms.

“The mental health crisis among young people is an emergency, and social media has emerged as an important contributor,” - Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian

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Massachusetts Bill Aims To Reduce Distractions In Schools

This legislation also seeks to minimize distractions in Massachusetts public schools by enforcing a complete ban on cell phone use from start to end of the school day. Some exceptions will be allowed, like using a phone for diabetes management or related to an Individualized Education Program (IEP).

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Similar Laws in Florida

In 2024, Florida enacted legislation to restrict children's social media use, similar to earlier attempts, but it faced legal challenges from First Amendment supporters.

"We know that there could be some potential legal challenges. We think it's the right thing to do, we think we're on solid ground." - Michlewitz

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How Massachusetts Towns Already Implement the Policy

Lawmakers point out that towns already using these policies demonstrate their effectiveness. Bedford Representative Ken Gordon remarked, "Lunchtime turned into a social occasion, with faces and eyes appearing from behind the scenes, and students were in better spirits."

The House and Senate’s cell phone legislation differ in several key ways. Notably, the Senate chose not to approve a social media ban for teenagers, instead concentrating on prohibiting phones in educational settings.

Read More: These Unique Food Dishes Are Only Found Fresh In Massachusetts

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What's the next step for Massachusetts?

The subsequent stage for this legislation involves a conference committee. Representatives from both the House and Senate will select a few members to negotiate their disagreements and develop a combined proposal for review.

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