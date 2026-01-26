Are Young Teens In Massachusetts Waiting Longer To Get Their Driver’s License?

I recall saying, "I can't wait to get my license so I can take my grandmother for a drive in a convertible." Although I had the chance to drive her before she passed, it wasn't in a convertible. Still, that's okay; we made many beautiful memories together.

The thrill of driving, especially for teenagers, seems to be decreasing compared to previous years. I’m proud of my teenage niece for finally earning her learner's permit after some effort. However, more teenagers than ever are choosing to delay getting their driver's licenses. Here are some reasons behind this trend.

The rate of teens obtaining their licenses is increasing at a later age compared to earlier years.

WCVB5 Boston covered a 2020 study led by Dr. Federico Vaca, a professor and the executive vice chair of Emergency Medicine at UC Irvine Medical School. The research revealed that about 40% of teenagers are delaying obtaining their driver’s licenses by one to two years, and 30% are postponing it for over two years.

A 2017 study documented a notable trend over the last two decades. From 2006 to 2015, the proportion of high school seniors holding a driver's license declined from 81% to 72%. Experts worry that delaying obtaining a license could negatively impact teenagers' safety and their journey toward independence.

Why Are Teens Taking Longer Than Ever to Get Their Driver's Licenses?

Modern teenagers often juggle their college goals with social media activity, and numerous apps now provide a wider range of transportation choices than what was available during their adolescence.

Is it advisable to encourage your teenager to obtain their driver's license?

Experts advise families to evaluate their child's emotional maturity and development using questions like: Is the child responsible enough to drive? Are they prepared for the responsibilities of driving? Ultimately, public transportation may be a safer option, especially if you feel your teenager is not yet ready to drive.



