A Recent Study Finds That Teens In Massachusetts Are Waiting Longer To Get Their License

I remember saying, "I can't wait to get my license so I can take my grandmother for a drive in a convertible." Although I had the chance to drive her before she died, it wasn't in a convertible. Still, that's okay; we created many beautiful memories together.

The excitement of driving, especially among teenagers, seems to be declining compared to past years. I’m proud of my teenage niece for finally earning her learner's permit after putting in some effort. However, more teens than ever are choosing to delay getting their driver's licenses. Here are some reasons behind this trend.

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The percentage of teens getting their licenses is rising at older ages than in previous years

WCVB5 Boston reported on a 2020 study led by Dr. Federico Vaca, a professor and the executive vice chair of Emergency Medicine at UC Irvine School of Medicine. The research showed that approximately 40% of teenagers are delaying getting their driver’s licenses by one to two years, and 30% are postponing it for more than two years.

A 2017 study highlighted a significant trend over the past twenty years. Between 2006 and 2015, the percentage of high school seniors with a driver's license fell from 81% to 72%. Experts are concerned that delaying the licensing process could harm teenagers' safety and hinder their path toward independence.

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Why Are Teenagers Taking Longer Than Ever to Get Their Driver's Licenses?

Modern teenagers often juggle their college goals with social media activity, and numerous apps now offer a wider range of transportation options than were available during their adolescence.

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Is it recommended to encourage your teenager to get their driver's license?

Experts advise families to evaluate their child's emotional maturity and development using questions like: Is the child responsible enough to drive? Are they prepared for the responsibilities of driving? Ultimately, public transportation may be a safer option, especially if you feel your teenager is not yet ready to drive.



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