I remember saying, "I can't wait to get my license so I can take my grandmother for a drive in a convertible." I did get to take her for a drive before she passed away, though not in a convertible. Still, that's okay—we shared many wonderful memories.

Interest in driving, particularly among teenagers, seems to be declining compared with earlier years. I’m proud of my teenage niece for finally earning her driver's license after all the effort she put in. Still, more teens are waiting longer to get their licenses. Here are some reasons for this shift.

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Teenagers are getting their licenses at older ages than they did in the past.

WCVB5 Boston reported on a 2020 study by Dr. Federico Vaca, a professor of Emergency Medicine and executive vice chair at UC Irvine School of Medicine. The study found that about 40% of teenagers put off getting their driver’s licenses by 1 to 2 years, while 30% delay for more than 2 years.

A 2017 study found that the share of high school seniors with driver's licenses had fallen substantially over the previous two decades, from 81% in 2006 to 72% in 2015. Experts worry that putting off licensing could compromise teens’ safety and delay their independence.

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Why are teenagers waiting longer than ever to get their driver’s licenses?

Today’s teenagers often balance college ambitions with social media use, while apps provide more transportation options than they had as teens.

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Do you think your teenager should get a driver's license?

Experts recommend assessing your child's emotional readiness to drive by asking questions such as, "Is the child responsible enough to drive?" and "Are they prepared for the responsibilities of driving?" Ultimately, public transportation may be safer, especially if you feel your teen isn't ready to take on the responsibilities of driving.

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