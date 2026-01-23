North Adams Public Safety And REPC Announce Warming Centers For This Cold Weekend

If you or someone you know needs a warm place to stay this weekend, these designated locations will be open and ready to provide comfort and safety.

North Adams Police Department

(Front Lobby) – Saturday 1/24 and Sunday 1/25

North Adams Public Library

Friday 1/23 from 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday 1/24 from 10 AM to 1 PM

Living Hope Community Church

Friday 1/23 from 8 AM to 1 PM, and Saturday 1/24 from 8 AM to 12 PM

North Adams First Baptist Church

Saturday 1/24 from 9 AM to 12 PM

North Adams City Hall

Only available on Friday, 1/23, from 8 am to 4 pm

These locations are meant for temporary warmth and safety during very cold weather. If you expect to need help for an extended period, it's best to plan in advance and reach out to local services early. Take a moment to check on neighbors, friends, and family—particularly older adults, people facing housing insecurity, and those without reliable heat.

In cases of a medical emergency or if you find yourself in immediate danger, please dial 9-1-1 without delay. We value the strong coordination within our community and throughout Berkshire County as we collaborate diligently to safeguard everyone's safety and provide warmth during challenging times.

