North Adams Public Safety And REPC Announce Warming Centers For This Cold Weekend
North Adams Police Department
(Front Lobby) – Saturday 1/24 and Sunday 1/25
North Adams Public Library
Friday 1/23 from 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday 1/24 from 10 AM to 1 PM
Living Hope Community Church
Friday 1/23 from 8 AM to 1 PM, and Saturday 1/24 from 8 AM to 12 PM
North Adams First Baptist Church
Saturday 1/24 from 9 AM to 12 PM
North Adams City Hall
Only available on Friday, 1/23, from 8 am to 4 pm
These locations are meant for temporary warmth and safety during very cold weather. If you expect to need help for an extended period, it's best to plan in advance and reach out to local services early. Take a moment to check on neighbors, friends, and family—particularly older adults, people facing housing insecurity, and those without reliable heat.
In cases of a medical emergency or if you find yourself in immediate danger, please dial 9-1-1 without delay. We value the strong coordination within our community and throughout Berkshire County as we collaborate diligently to safeguard everyone's safety and provide warmth during challenging times.
