Thanksgiving is approaching, and Christmas is already in the air as many radio stations are playing holiday music to uplift everyone's spirits. Additionally, numerous retail stores have already decorated for the holiday season.

Lately, there has been a debate about how early is too early to start listening to Christmas music. If you are one of those people who begin listening to Christmas music right after Halloween, this article may interest you.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

When is the Right Time to Start Listening to Christmas Music?

According to Connor Youngberg from quchronicle.com, when Christmas officially begins is ultimately up to you. Some people might even choose to start celebrating as early as October if they wish. He also emphasized that he has no intention of undermining Thanksgiving, as it is a holiday dedicated to spending quality time with family.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Years ago, I operated a pirate radio station out of my house (shh, don't tell the FCC). Every Halloween at midnight, I would start playing Christmas music and keep it going all the way through to New Year's Eve. I actually received great feedback for it!

At Townsquare Media Berkshire, we typically wait until after Thanksgiving to start playing Christmas and holiday music. We believe it's important to make space for a Thanksgiving classic that we air each year: "Alice's Restaurant" by Arlo Guthrie.

Should Christmas music start right after Halloween or after Thanksgiving? Let us know your thoughts on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

The Worst Christmas Movies Ever Ho ho ho — these movies stink.