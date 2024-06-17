The 2nd Happiest City In America Is In Massachusetts

An organization in London, England known as the Institute for Quality of Life has ranked the 250 cities around the world based on happiness. Keep reading to see what Massachusetts City was 2nd Happiest in America.

The "Happy City Index" determined the happiest cities based on five specific areas such as citizens, governance, environment, economy and mobility. The cities were also divided into three categories known as gold, silver and bronze.

For example, Aarhus, Denmark ended up at the top of the list, but there was no official award as number one so the institute ranked the top 37 cities as "gold."

"It is not fair to establish a single city-leader. It is most appropriate to establish a group of cities committed to happiness cultivation and growth, where education, inclusive policies, economy, mobility, environmental protection, access to green areas or innovation are not only important components of the official policies created, but are also visible in the implemented solutions, tangible for the residents and have a direct impact on their quality of life." - happy-city-index.com

Minneapolis, Minnesota was ranked the #1 Happiest City in America and was also the only U.S. city to reach gold level status.

What Massachusetts City was Ranked #2 Happiest City in America?

No other than the Capitol City of Boston, Massachusetts which just missed out on gold, coming in 38th overall to lead the so-called "silver cities." Baltimore, Maryland ranked 57th and was the third happiest U.S. city to make the list.

Recently a poll of Boston voters found that people actually really like the city as the survey conducted by the Boston Policy Institute (BPI) found many younger residents don't want to leave Boston, despite struggling with the high cost of living and homes in the area.

