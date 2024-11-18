If anyone asks me, what's my favorite food of all time? I always answer with steak. Especially when it comes to Prime Rib. By the way, when is the Berkshires going to see its for Texas Roadhouse? Only time will tell I suppose.

We may not have a Texas Roadhouse in the Berkshires, but we do have many other options when it comes to steak. Personally, if I can avoid spending an arm and a leg for steak, I'll usually grill up like a New York Strip right outside. Anyways, let's take a look at the Top 5 Best Places to get a Prime Rib in Western Massachusetts according to Yelp.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. The Salam Cross Inn, located at 260 W Main St, in West Brookfield, MA.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. The Red Lion Inn, located at 30 Main St, in Stockbridge, MA.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. The Morgon House, located at 33 Main St. in Lee, MA.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. The Tavern Restaurant, located at 2 Broad St. in Westfield, MA.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. The Whately Inn, located at 193 Chestnut Plain Rd, in Whately, MA.

Yelp is pretty accurate is when it comes to rating restaurants based on customer experiences as well as in terms of quality of the food served. It's a help tool especially if you're traveling and you're unsure of how well a local restaurant serves its customers.

Where is your best place to get a delicious Prime Rib? Let us know on our station app:

Get our free mobile app

10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

Top 10 Roast Beef Sandwiches in Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire Using the three way grading scale, see the top 10 roast beef sandwiches along the seacoast of Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Gallery Credit: Logan