The “50 Inch” Law Is Impacting All Of Massachusetts

As snowmobiling season gets put in winter's past, spring and then summer weather means ATV season for many Massachusetts residents.

While I currently don't own an ATV at the moment and would love to get back into it, there are certain rules and regulations in the Baystate all operators have to follow. Not only for the operator's safety but for the safety around others as well.

Before you decide to the hit trails, it's good idea to know this Massachusetts law when it comes crossing pavement to get to a trail.

While riding an ATV in Massachusetts, there's a certain specification that the off-road vehicle must follow in order to comply with regulations.

What Is An ATV In Massachusetts?

According to mass.gov, an ATV stands for “All-terrain vehicle” which is a motorized recreation vehicle designed or modified for travel on 4 low pressure tires and having a seat designed to be straddled by the operator and handlebars for steering control.

No person may operate any recreation vehicle with a manufacturer's listed dry weight in excess of 900 pounds or width greater than 50 inches on any forest way or forest trail except where the way or trail is specifically posted for such use.

With warmer just around the corner, that means the trails will be calling and let's all try to enjoy this recreational activity while being safe at the same time.

ATVCourse also says that all recreation vehicle operators in Massachusetts who are under the age of 18 are REQUIRED to complete an approved OHV Safety Course, and carry the Massachusetts OHV Safety Certificate with them while riding on public lands.

