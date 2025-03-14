The “90 Degree Angle Law” In Massachusetts

As snowmobiling season gets put in winter's past, spring and then summer weather means ATV season for many Massachusetts residents.

While I currently don't own an ATV at the moment and would love to get back into it, there are certain rules and regulations in the Baystate all operators have to follow. Not only for the operator's safety but for the safety around others as well.

Before you decide to the hit trails, it's good idea to know this Massachusetts law when it comes crossing pavement to get to a trail.

While riding on or crossing a road illegally or improperly is a leading cause of ATV rider fatalities, it's a good idea to know this "90 Degree Angle Law" when it comes to safely crossing a busy road.

The "90 Degree Angle" Law For ATVs in Massachusetts, What Is An ATV?

According to mass.gov, an ATV stands for “All-terrain vehicle” which is a motorized recreation vehicle designed or modified for travel on 4 low pressure tires and having a seat designed to be straddled by the operator and handlebars for steering control.

Offroad-ed.com specifies the laws and procedures when it comes to road crossings:

In Massachusetts, recreation vehicles may not be operated on:

Any public way unless the road is marked and approved for use by recreation vehicles, even for crossing

A controlled-access highway, even for crossing

When crossing an approved public way in Massachusetts, operators:

Must come to a complete stop prior to entering the roadway for crossing.

Must yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.

Shall begin a crossing only when it can be executed safely.

Must cross in the most direct manner as close to a perpendicular angle as possible.

Read More: Believe It Or Not, Massachusetts Is The Happiest State In America

With warmer just around the corner, that means the trails will be calling and let's all try to enjoy this recreational activity while being safe at the same time.

ATVCourse also says that all recreation vehicle operators in Massachusetts who are under the age of 18 are REQUIRED to complete an approved OHV Safety Course, and carry the Massachusetts OHV Safety Certificate with them while riding on public lands.

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane Gallery Credit: Unsplash

Massachusetts Laws You Don't Even Know You're Breaking There are a lot of strange laws still on the books in Massachusetts, many that also carry actual punishments and fines. Though we're pretty sure no one has been arrested for the crimes we're about to list, we're also pretty sure you have violated at least one of these laws in the last month or so. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall