If you're looking for a romantic getaway for Valentine's Day and don't even want to leave the state, you can rest assure that there is plenty to do here in the Berkshires with your loved one!

What is there to do for Valentine's Day in the Berkshires?

According to tripping.com, the Berkshires came in at #4 for the Top 7 Getaways in Massachusetts! No matter what vacation rental you and your loved one decide to stay in, you will have plenty of places to explore and checkout. Weather permitting, Sweet Brook Farm in Williamstown for a horse-drawn sleigh ride through a winter wonderland is a must!

Looking to sit back, relax, and enjoy a cocktail? The Berkshires is home to many excellent wineries including Furnace Brook Winery in Richmond and Balderdash Cellars in Pittsfield being two of the most popular whichever you choose.

For dinner options, you have a wide of variety of local eateries to choose from but again according to tripping.com, Cafe Triskelle (formerly known as Chez Nous) in Lee made the best for its lovely French bistro with a welcoming, romantic atmosphere.

According to en.wikipedia.org, Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine,[1] is celebrated annually on February 14.[2] It originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

