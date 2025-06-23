Activities in Massachusetts can be costly, but there are plenty of budget-friendly options available. Whether you're planning a summer vacation or a weekend getaway for the 4th of July, you can be confident that the Bay State has something for everyone that won't break the bank.

AAA has compiled a list of 20 activities to enjoy in Massachusetts for under $20. The list includes options like affordable eateries, flea markets, zoos, museums, and more. If I had to choose a budget-friendly activity, I would consider visiting either the zoo or a museum.

There are many excellent activities on the list that I believe are the best, which we will now name.

Exciting Adventures Await: The Best Activities to Enjoy in Massachusetts!

Explore The Berkshires

Living in the Berkshires is often overlooked, but it is truly a beautiful place. Visiting the Berkshires offers a unique experience that can be enjoyed throughout the year. Exploring this region is free and brings a sense of adventure. Whether you are snowshoeing in the winter, hiking in the spring, swimming in the summer, or admiring the vibrant foliage in the fall, there is always something to enjoy in this western part of Massachusetts.

Ashuwillticook Rail Trail

The Berkshires are home to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, a scenic 12-mile route that was converted from a former train line. This trail runs through the charming towns of Cheshire, Lanesborough, and Adams, making it an ideal spot for biking and hiking. Visitors can enjoy opportunities to spot local wildlife and take in the picturesque views of the Hoosic River. The trail also allows rollerblading and fishing, and leashed dogs are welcome.

Hancock Shaker Village

Hancock Shaker Village is a historic farm, museum, and event venue located just outside Pittsfield in the town of Hancock, with admission priced under $20. Visitors can explore 20 historic buildings, beautiful gardens, and nature trails. The village also features a café and various shopping opportunities. You can choose to take an informative guided tour or explore the landscape at your own pace.

Massachusetts offers a range of affordable activities for everyone to enjoy. You can view the complete list of activities that cost $20 or less here.

