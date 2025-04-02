When you a visit a gas station in Massachusetts or anywhere in the country, the smell of food will always catch your attention when fueling up. Especially when it comes to items like pizza, and now there's another food item that's becoming popular at gas stations. Fried Chicken!

On a personal note, I have yet to try this fried chicken at these gas stations.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken or KKC for short, is a fried chicken chain similar to KFC which was founded back in 1989 in Lafayette, Louisiana. According to Wikipedia, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has over 2,700 locations across 47 states in the U.S. including Massachusetts, and is offered mainly in convenience stores and gas stations.

Their concept is to provide a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. This store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides, plus the brand’s trademark honey biscuits.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken currently has a 27 locations in Massachusetts at various gas stations and convenience stores. Their menu consists of Cajun-style Krispy Chicken, chicken meals, family meals, Cajun Tenders and wings. The family meals include two sides: six honey butter biscuits and an order of family fries. Other sides and snacks include corn dogs, red beans and rice, mac-n-cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, jambalaya, boudin bites, and boneless wings.

Below is a list of locations with some cities and towns having two locations:

What's the Secret to Cooking Fried Chicken?

