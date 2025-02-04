The Best City For Football Fans Is In Massachusetts
The main focus is New Orleans this week, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Louisiana for Super Bowl LIX. There is no doubt that residents in New Orleans are the luckiest football fans outside of Philadelphia and Kansas City with their close proximity to some of the game’s biggest stars and Taylor Swift of course.
Let's say you can't make it to New Orleans which is where other cities have a clear lead when it comes to enjoying the country’s most popular sport. WalletHub recently ranked the Best and Worst Cities in America for football fans based on their performances across 21 metrics, relating to their professional and college football teams.
These metrics include the performance level of local NFL teams, the average ticket price for an NFL game, and the number of college football championship wins. This data was pulled from an array of sources, including ESPN (DIS), the NCAA, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for example was ranked the #1 city in America for professional football fans and the 12th best city for college football fans.
Dallas, Texas was ranked the 2nd best city for professional football fans and the 241st best city for college football fans.
Green Bay, Wisconsin was ranked the third best city for professional football fans and the 241st best city for college football fans.
This brings us to Boston, Massachusetts which was ranked the 'Best Football City' in the state and was also ranked the fourth best city in America for professional football fans and the 207th best city for college football fans.
