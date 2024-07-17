The Best Hot Dog In Massachusetts On National Hot Dog Day

Happy National Hot Dog Day!

Now the nation knows exactly what us New Englanders love the most for a Hot Dog.

You have to admit, Fenway Franks are the best!

The website Cheapism recently put out an article stating the "19 Regional Hot Dog Styles Across America You Have to Try." Now they didn't list the entire 19 but however, they did salute The Fenway Frank in what we need to know on why this hot dog is considered one of the best in the nation.

Here's what the article talks about for The Fenway Frank:

The home of the Boston Red Sox is where you go to try The Fenway Frank, New England’s take on the humble hot dog: beef and pork franks boiled and grilled (but only ever so slightly) and served in a New England-style buttery toasted bun with mustard and relish. It’s reputed to have been sold there since Fenway Park opened in 1912.

The writers stated the best place to try The Fenway Frank is no other than Fenway Park of course!

Obviously if you can't make it out to the ball park, you can pickup a pack of 14oz Kayem Fenway Franks at many grocery stores across the Baystate. As pictured above, I happen to have a pack right in my freezer! Dinner tonight maybe during the Sox game?

