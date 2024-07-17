The Best Hot Dog Stand In Massachusetts On National Hot Dog Day

Happy National Hot Dog Day!

Hot Dogs are an American stable in our everyday lives. Especially at picnics, any family gatherings, and most importantly the Ball Park!

New England put together a list of the best places to get a hot dog throughout New England including a handful in Massachusetts. But if I had to pick the best, it would have to be this particular one.

It was a tough assignment but Yankee contributor Mike Evan at New England.com was able to pull it off as he set out on a quest to find the best hot dogs in New England. And I'm so glad he made a pitstop at the one we're about to get into.

Who Has the Best Hot Dog in Massachusetts?

Jack's Hot Dog Stand located on 12 Eagle Street in North Adams is no exception when it comes to delicious wieners. It first opened in 1917 by Levanos' grandfather Jaffros Levanos, the small but wildly popular business has stood the tests of the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, World War II, the economic booms of the 1950s and '60s, the fuel crisis of the '70s, and the economic downturns of the 1980s and 1990s according to their website. Here's what New England.com had to say about Jack's.

"This cramped, dimly lit spot in northwestern Massachusetts has been slinging weenies since 1917. Current owner Jeff Levanos is the third generation of the Levanos family to hold dominion over Jack’s. Hot dogs here are best ordered two at a time, along with Jack’s famous, hand-cut fries. Try the dog with the works and the chili cheese dog, which features a slice of white American cheese in lieu of gloopy cheese sauce", New England

Check out this Chevy sponsored promotional video of the Berkshires that Jack's Hot Dog Stand was featured in:

