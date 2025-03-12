The Best Kept Secrets Are In This Massachusetts Town

Massachusetts is full of quaint and rather historic towns, some of which they call the Bay State’s “best-kept secrets,” according to Worldatlas.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Take Concord for example, they witnessed the first battle of the American Revolutionary War and is often referred to as "the birthplace of the nation." To an extent though, Provincetown and dozens more boasts just as much rich history.

Worldaltas named this city 140 miles West of the seacoast as being the #1 for best kept secrets.

Google Google loading...

North Adams, Massachusetts which sits along the scenic Hoosic River at the western periphery of the Hoosac Tunnel.

Google Google loading...

This was first major rock tunnel built in America. Once part of Adams, North Adams would eventually become its own city being incorporated in 1878.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

North Adams is home to one of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts which was founded in 1894 as "North Adams Normal School" and is part of the state university system of Massachusetts.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What makes this city different than your average Berkshire town is the art which is a huge deal in North Adams. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art also known as MASS MoCA for short is considered to be the largest contemporary art museum in the United States.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Of course we can't forget this most hidden gem within the back of North Adams. Natural Bridge State Park, which hosts the only naturally formed white marble arch in North America and is visited by tourists from all over the region each year.

LOOK: States sending the most people to Massachusetts Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Best counties to live in Massachusetts Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Massachusetts. Gallery Credit: Stacker