One of America's largest food chains is ranked among the best.

However, there are no locations in Massachusetts and no plans to open soon.

The 10 Favorite Fast Food Chains In America

USA Today ranked the 10 best fast food restaurants in America, which can be viewed below:

USA Today wrote: "This popular taco stop, which serves all kinds of satisfying Mexican fare including burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, also offers burgers and fries. In addition, Del Taco has a dedicated breakfast menu, as well as a vegan and vegetarian menu."

This poll was conducted among readers of USA Today.

Del Taco Not Found In Massachusetts

The nearest Del Taco is located in Virginia.

Though this popular American fast food chain operates in 20 states, it currently has no plans to open locations in Massachusetts.

Jack In The Box purchased Del Taco in 2022. Like Del Taco, there are no Jack In The Box locations in Massachusetts.

Why Massachusetts Will Never Have Del Taco Locations

Del Taco, like In-N-Out and Jack In The Box, will not open in Massachusetts primarily due to concerns about "quality control," according to reports from Business of Business.

The reasons for "quality control" are as follows:

Distance to a distribution center

Lack of infrastructure

Lack of brand awareness

