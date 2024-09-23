The First Frost In Massachusetts Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Summer comes and then it goes.
With Fall in already in full swing, there's already been talk about colder weather here in Massachusetts. Not to mention the holidays approaching such as picking pumpkins or hanging up Christmas lights.
While it's been a great summer here in Massachusetts, outdoor plants are counting their days end as the first round of frost is coming sooner than we thought.
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the last frost in Massachusetts was on May, 17. The first frost for Fall of 2024 is September, 30. A frost date is the average date of the last light freeze in spring or the first light freeze in fall and the classification of freeze temperatures is based on their effect on plants:
- Light freeze: 29° to 32°F (-1.7° to 0°C)—tender plants are killed.
- Moderate freeze: 25° to 28°F (-3.9° to -2.2°C)—widely destructive to most vegetation.
- Severe freeze: 24°F (-4.4°C) and colder—heavy damage to most garden plants.
Please note that frost dates are only an estimate based on historical climate data and are not exactly 100% set in stone. The probability of a frost occurring after before the fall frost date is 30%, which means there is still a good chance of frost occurring ether before or after the given dates!
How is frost predicted?
Frost is predicted when air temperatures reach 32°F (0°C). Still, a frost may occur even when air temperatures are just above freezing due to open exposure to the clear night sky, which exposes surfaces to radiative cooling. It's always best to keep an eye on your local weather forecast and plan to protect tender plants accordingly. Weather, topography, and microclimates may also cause considerable variations in the occurrence of frost in your garden.
Frost dates that are calculated come from the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information.
