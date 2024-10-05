The Greatest Parade On Earth Is In Massachusetts

As we all know, the 68th annual Fall Foliage Parade is this Sunday October 6th, put on by 1Berkshire.

This year’s theme is “Berk du Soleil – The Greatest Show in North Berkshire” where the parade promises to be a spellbinding journey into the extraordinary, where dreams take flight and imagination knows no bounds.

I can remember attending the parade going as far back as being a little guy. Nothing beats hearing all the awesome Marching Bands, Musicians, and even Clowns march down through the streets of North Adams.

Get our free mobile app

1berkshire 1berkshire loading...

I even had the privilege to march in the Hoosac Valley Middle/High School band through the years playing trumpet. Which I can certainly do miss for sure. After graduation I even ran TV camera for Northern Berkshire Community Television's live parade broadcasts which by the way if you can't make it to the parade and you have spectrum cable, you catch the Parade LIVE on Channel 1301.

1berkshire 1berkshire loading...

Speaking of NBCTC, 1berkshire reports that David Fabiano of Northern Berkshire Community Television Corporation has been selected as the 2024 Grand Marshal. Since 1983, Dave has produced the Fall Foliage Parade coverage each year. This year’s parade will be a little different with Dave in front of the camera marching with the parade instead of behind the camera, and the parade committee is delighted to be honoring Dave, his work, and the importance of community television in this way. The parade committee invites the entire Berkshire community to celebrate Dave as our Grand Marshal. Learn more about Dave, his significant contributions to the community and notable achievements in his field.

Below is a list of the best places to watch the parade (in my opinion).

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

State Street, by far my favorite since this is exactly where the TV broadcast takes place. Remember to smile for the camera!

Google Map Google Maps loading...

Still on State Street, only this time outside The Goodwill Store. This is where you will usually find some food trucks serving up some delicious French Fries and Fried Dough. Who wants to pick me up some and I'll give them the cash when I arrive in the station vehicle? LOL.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Main Street of course is the place you'll find the main PA announcer and the judges. I remember being told in the high school band to look the sharpest when playing for the judges. We actually ended up winning 1st place numerus times!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Ashland Street, this location in my opinion should be by far a perfect place to watch a parade since Cumberland Farms moved down the street. I mean why wouldn't it be the best place? It's a vacate gas station with an empty parking lot.

Ryan Pause Ryan Pause loading...

I'll driving in the New Country 94.7 and Whoopee FM vehicle, if you wave I'll wave back. Also, the locations listed above are first come first serve. So, come early for the best seat in the house!

Here Are 10 Tips for a Fall Visit to Salem, Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Meg

Who Were the Victims of the Salem Witch Trials? These twenty innocent people were executed in Massachusetts during the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. Gallery Credit: Meg