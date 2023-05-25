The Highest Mountain in Massachusetts with A Hotel on Top!

Growing up in the Berkshires, scenic drives are certainly a must no matter what parts you live in. Especially when it comes to the highest peak in Massachusetts! Mount Greylock State Reservation, which was established in 1898, home to amazing scenery, and a stunning view at 3,491 feet looking into a total of five states!

The summit of Mount Greylock is located in Adams, but the mountain spreads into the towns of North Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, New Ashford and Lanesborough. There are two ways to drive up to summit. You have Notch Road in North Adams, which is the shortest, but it is on the steep side. So, if you're looking for a more enjoyable ride, you can take Rockwell Roadside in Lanesborough.

Along the way, you will find many awesome lookout points where you can take pictures of amazing views of the Berkshires or as mentioned the many states that surround the area.

When you get to the very top, you'll be greeted but a stunning view including a large area to walk around and explore including the Memorial Tower that's open during the Park's hours. Again, we're talking five states you can see on a clear day including Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire!

Both roads to the summit are now open for the season. Beware that vehicles longer than 22 feet are no longer permitted including full size school buses.

Here's some information from the Mount Greylock State Reservation Facebook Page where you can also find upcoming events in The Bascom Lodge for this Memorial Day Weekend:

Bascom Lodge is scheduled to open for the 2023 season this Saturday, May 27. For Bascom Lodge information, visit BascomLodge.net Facebook Page PLEASE NOTE: Public restrooms are not open at the Summit until May 27. For additional Mount Greylock information and weather updates, call the Visitor Center at (413) 499-4262. - Mount Greylock State Reservation

