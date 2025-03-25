The one thing I will say about living in the commonwealth, we have a lot of locally owned restaurants. Especially ones that are clean and "not so dirty."

Get our free mobile app

Personally, I rather walk into a restaurant that has a welcoming atmosphere and is free of anything that would steer me away. Because if one area is dirty, it makes you wonder what's going on in the back kitchen.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to Lovefood, "Looks really do matter when you’re looking for the right place to eat. The best restaurants offer not just delicious food, but also the right atmosphere. A stunning view, stylish interiors or eye-catching artwork all make a difference, turning your meal into a feast for the senses."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

What we're looking at here is Ladyfinger’s Tea Lounge located inside the Garrison Inn, in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Ladyfinger's Tea Lounge was picked to be the most beautiful restaurant in Massachusetts for its pink atmosphere.

"Resplendent in pink, Ladyfinger’s Tea Lounge has customers clamoring to sample its famous afternoon tea and pose for pictures. You must book well in advance, but it’s more than worth it for the delicious finger sandwiches and sweet treats, tea served in fine china cups, pink velvet seating, Elizabethan portraits and gilt mirrors on the walls, and Art Deco chandeliers."

Ladyfingers Tea Lounge via Instagram Ladyfingers Tea Lounge via Instagram loading...

Read More: Should Massachusetts Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections?

The 16 Most Beautiful and Underrated Towns In Massachusetts Here are The 16 Best Charming Small Towns In Massachusetts according to PureWow Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause, PureWow

Food You Would Miss If You Left Massachusetts There are lots of famous foods that can claim “The Bay State” as their place of origin. It is the most densely populated of the New England states and was one of the 13 original colonies and 6th state to join the United States of America. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause