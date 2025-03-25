The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Massachusetts Named Best In America
The one thing I will say about living in the commonwealth, we have a lot of locally owned restaurants. Especially ones that are clean and "not so dirty."
Personally, I rather walk into a restaurant that has a welcoming atmosphere and is free of anything that would steer me away. Because if one area is dirty, it makes you wonder what's going on in the back kitchen.
According to Lovefood, "Looks really do matter when you’re looking for the right place to eat. The best restaurants offer not just delicious food, but also the right atmosphere. A stunning view, stylish interiors or eye-catching artwork all make a difference, turning your meal into a feast for the senses."
What we're looking at here is Ladyfinger’s Tea Lounge located inside the Garrison Inn, in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Ladyfinger's Tea Lounge was picked to be the most beautiful restaurant in Massachusetts for its pink atmosphere.
"Resplendent in pink, Ladyfinger’s Tea Lounge has customers clamoring to sample its famous afternoon tea and pose for pictures. You must book well in advance, but it’s more than worth it for the delicious finger sandwiches and sweet treats, tea served in fine china cups, pink velvet seating, Elizabethan portraits and gilt mirrors on the walls, and Art Deco chandeliers."
